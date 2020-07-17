Wheels keep on turning for this N.L. graphic designer with launch of new skateboard company

Graphic designer Jud Haynes fulfilled a childhood dream by creating his own skateboard company with his own original designs. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Graphic designer, concert promoter and musician Jud Haynes has found another creative outlet — fulfilling a childhood dream by starting his own skateboard company.

"Pretty much since I was 15 I've been drawing art for skateboards. When I was a kid, I'd buy pro boards and I would take them home and immediately paint over them with my own graphics, even though they all looked beautiful when I got them," Haynes said.

"I've wanted to have my own boards [for] forever."

Haynes' design work can be found on posters and album covers for artists such as Neil Young, Arkells, Blue Rodeo, City and Colour, Hey Rosetta! and Alan Doyle among many more, as well as on beer labels and book covers. He also designed four Wintersleep album covers, a band he previously played bass with.

His new skateboard designs feature popular St. John's scenics, such as the cityscape and the Battery.

Haynes took to Instagram with a board design mock-up in March, thinking this could be the year he starts Atlantic Aire.

To his surprise, long-time friend Jon Loder — owner of Relic Supply, a downtown St. John's clothing and skate shop — responded to the post, saying he could help Haynes get the wheels turning.

Atlantic Aire has two boards, in various shapes and sizes. Owner Jud Haynes says more are on the horizon. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"He's got all the connections and all the hook-ups as far as where you get boards made, who's kind of got the best wood and all the best stuff," Haynes said.

"For me, I could have spent the next 30 years trying to figure that stuff out. It was so amazing when he contacted me and was like 'I've been making boards for years, I know all the people to talk to.'"

More coming soon

As of now, Atlantic Aire has two boards ready for the streets. Each design comes in various shapes and sizes, from the more common shape for any skater to a larger cruiser model.

Haynes said two more designs are in the making, but is tight lipped on what they will feature, not wanting to ruin the surprise.

Atlantic Aire features original graphics, with local flare, by owner Jud Haynes. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"One of them is historic event that took place in St. John's once before, and another one is based on another major architecture space," he said.

"I don't want to say too much, but [in] another month or so, those ones will be out."

There could also be a fifth model rolled out by the end of this summer, but a bigger focus lies on next summer.

"The plan is to be coming out with one or two every month for the whole summer, and then by the end of the summer we'll really have a full line. We're looking at like 10 or 12 different boards," said Haynes.

"They've only been out for a week, but I can't wait to just be walking down the road and just see someone with one who's not a friend of mine.... For me it's going to be super exciting when I'm walking by the skate parks and see one of these go flipping through the air. That will be the best day."

