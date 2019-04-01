Ottawa, N.L. reach deal on Atlantic Accord

The Newfoundland and Labrador government and Ottawa have reached an agreement on a renewed Atlantic Accord, with the details set to be unveiled at 6 p.m. NT today at the Sheraton Hotel in St. John's.

The details are set to be jointly announced by Premier Dwight Ball and Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O'Regan, who played a key role in the talks as Newfoundland and Labrador's regional cabinet minister.

"We made significant ground late into the discussion," said a source with direct knowledge of the talks.

Multiple federal and provincial sources confirm an agreement was reached after an intense final week of talks. Negotiations ran late into Sunday night. A source briefed on the negotiations said ink was still being put on paper on Monday.

The specifics of the agreement aren't known. But the negotiations centred around ensuring the province maintained its position as the principal beneficiary of the accord.

A federal source told CBC News that when the talks began in earnest last fall, the two sides were billions of dollars apart and discussions came close to failing several times.

But the federal source credits the calm negotiating approach of Ball and federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau for keeping talks going at the table.

