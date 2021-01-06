N.L. wasn't considering mandatory public sector vaccines 2 months ago, emails show

With mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for public sector workers imminent in Newfoundland and Labrador, government documents show the idea wasn't even being considered two months ago.

Government emails, acquired by CBC News under an access-to-information request, suggest requiring shots for people working in everything from health care to schools to the justice system and more wasn't on the table as of Aug. 6.

"We have not faced any challenges with folks getting their vaccine and have had no need to consider accommodations measure [sic] for unvaccinated employees," Brian Miller, the senior advisor for labour relations with the province's Treasury Board Secretariat, wrote that day to a New Brunswick civil servant.

The New Brunswick government had consulted all Canadian provinces to find out what groups of public sector employees were subject to a vaccine mandate, and whether possible future mandates were being considered.

At that time, the government of Newfoundland and Labrador's answer across the board was "no."

"I don't think we are even thinking it will be necessary to make it mandatory?" Miller wrote to another colleague.

On Aug 6., there were seven active cases of COVID-19 in the province. On Aug. 18 — with 12 active cases —Health Minister John Haggie said mandated vaccines were a potential legal and charter issue and the province was watching what other provinces were doing.

By that time, Ontario had announced its mandatory vaccine plan for teachers and some health-care workers. New Brunswick announced its plan for all government employees a day after Haggie's comments.

On Thursday, with Newfoundland and Labrador in the grips of the pandemic's fourth wave and 164 active cases in the province, Premier Andrew Furey signalled a shift. Discussions were underway with public sector unions and a mandatory vaccine program was on the horizon, he said, coming as early as "next week."

To date, the provincial government has not released any details of its mandatory vaccination plans. All other Canadian provinces except Prince Edward Island require at least some of their public sector workers to be vaccinated.

Details on another public health measure, the province's vaccine passport, are scheduled to be released Thursday.

As of Tuesday there were 153 active cases and 13 people in hospital due to the virus.

