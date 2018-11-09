At least 1 injured after multi-vehicle collision in St. John's parking lot
A collision in a west-end St. John's parking lot has left at least one injured, police say.
Emergency workers attending to scene at Rockcliffe Heights apartment complex
Emergency workers were on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in a St. John's parking lot Friday evening.
Reports from the scene indicate a black pick-up truck appeared to have backed into several vehicles near the Rockcliffe Heights apartment complex on Blackmarsh Road.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has confirmed there are injuries and said updates will be provided as information comes back from officers on scene.
