No payday for Astaldi workers; court gives Muskrat Falls contractor potential lifeline

Astaldi workers at the Muskrat Falls construction site have not been paid for their work, according to a Newfoundland and Labrador labour group.

Payroll wasn't deposited into workers' accounts Thursday morning, meaning they haven't been compensated for work completed since Oct. 14, according to a news release from Trades NL, which represents 16 building and construction unions in the province.

In the release, executive director Darin King said the organization wants a meeting with Premier Dwight Ball and Nalcor Energy CEO Stan Marshall to find "an immediate solution."

News Release <br>Astaldi Workers Not Paid & Building Trades Council Calls for Immediate Meeting with Premier. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLSkilledTrades?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLSkilledTrades</a> <a href="https://t.co/hUt1Dk8wxc">pic.twitter.com/hUt1Dk8wxc</a> —@Trades_NL

Nalcor ordered Astaldi, the financially troubled Italian company, off the job site on Oct. 18.

Supreme Court victory

The development comes after a Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court judge handed Astaldi a procedural legal victory in a complex dispute with Nalcor over the contract for work at Muskrat Falls, the hydroelectric megaproject nearing completion in central Labrador.

Astaldi filed for arbitration last month.

Nalcor issued Astaldi with a notice of default, and argued against arbitration.

Both sides have been in court in recent weeks, making submissions over what should happen next.

Crown-owned Nalcor Energy is working to develop the Muskrat Falls hydro project in Labrador. (CBC)

"The relationship between (Nalcor subsidiary Muskrat Falls Corporation) and Astaldi has been fraught from the beginning, and the factual matrix involving their contractual relationship is complex," Justice James Adams wrote in his decision.

Adams ruled that Nalcor must appoint someone to an arbitration board in the next two weeks.

That board can then at least begin to consider the tangly issues involved, before deciding whether it has jurisdiction to proceed.

Astaldi encouraged by ruling

Astaldi said in an emailed statement on Wednesday that the company is encouraged by the judge's ruling.

"Astaldi remains fully committed to its part in the project's completion, and we enthusiastically welcome a process that will finally bring Nalcor to the table," the company noted.

"We look forward to a chance to demonstrate our claim that Nalcor owes Astaldi and its workers for work completed, and we are eager to share the facts to support this."

Nalcor told CBC News it is reviewing the decision and has not yet made a determination on next steps.

The Crown corporation stressed that the judge's decision "does not mean that the claims put forward will go to arbitration but rather that the arbitration board will determine if they have jurisdiction to hear the claims."

Astaldi says layoffs will begin on Friday

In an email to CBC News, Astaldi said its workers remain in "limbo" because of Nalcor's "unfair eviction" of the company from the site.

Astaldi said it's legally required to begin layoffs Friday.

Of the 500 workers who were ordered to stop work at the site last week, 50 are Innu. Herman Montague is one of them.

"In my opinion, I look at it like I'm unemployed," Montague said during an interview with CBC News in Sheshatshiu.

"Nobody's talking to us. All we're getting is, 'Pack up and go home.'"

Astaldi workers who were sent home from the Muskrat Falls site are now wondering what comes next. Herman Montague — pictured in Sheshatshiu this week — is one of them. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Montague was at the beginning of his 14-day rotation when the news came down.

For now, Montague is still an Astaldi employee. That leaves him to wonder how he'll provide for his family.

"It's stressful I've got mouths to feed, bills to pay, it's really tough not knowing what's going to happen right now."

The Innu Nation says it has assurances its agreement with Nalcor is protected and will be upheld no matter who completes Astaldi's work.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador