More companies say Astaldi not paying bills, as liens soar to $34M

The financially troubled main contractor on the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project is now facing $34 million in claims from suppliers over unpaid bills.

According to public mechanic's lien filings, Astaldi Canada owes cash for everything from steel to concrete, to food and cleaning materials.

A week ago, CBC News reported on liens filed by two groups — the umbrella organization for trade unions at the site, and an airline — totalling $12 million.

More companies have since come forward with claims of their own.

Another eight suppliers have filed mechanic's liens for overdue payments from Astaldi. Those claims add another $22 million to the tab.

The smallest claim is just over $17,000; the largest, more than $17 million.

'It is a lot of money'

Only one of the affected suppliers agreed to speak with CBC News.

Supermetal Structures of Levis, Que., is owed nearly $3.3 million, according to a lien filed last week.

"It is a lot of money, and it is a disaster if we are not being paid or reimbursed that money," company president and general manager Jean-Francois Blouin told CBC News.

"It's not going to close our doors, but it's certainly going to majorly hurt our company if that happens."

It is a lot of money, and it is a disaster if we are not being paid or reimbursed that money. - Jean-Francois Blouin

Blouin said his company's work in central Labrador is 99 per cent complete, and Supermetals will continue to perform its duties.

Supermetal has a contract to provide the structural steel — or "skeleton" — for the powerhouse and structures around it, along with some upstream and downstream bridges, according to Blouin.

"We will co-operate with Astaldi and/or Nalcor for the future, for the balance of the scope that we have to do," he said.

Blouin said Nalcor has reached out to Supermetal to get the company's point of view and "try to be reassuring for what's coming up and going forward to complete the scopes and the contracts."

But he said his company is not party to discussions between Nalcor and Astaldi.

"I know they are talking; they are trying to come up with an agreement for all those liens, going forward as well, but I have really no details about this," Blouin said.

Continuing to monitor situation closely

Nalcor Energy — which is named as a debtor in the liens, as owner of the Muskrat Falls site — has declined interview requests for the past week about what all this means for completion of work on the hydro megaproject.

On Wednesday, the Crown corporation reiterated that it continues to monitor the situation closely, continues to pay Astaldi in accordance with the requirements of the contract currently in place, and is committed to ensuring that work continues to progress.

Crown-owned Nalcor Energy is working to develop the Muskrat Falls hydro megaproject. (CBC)

Nalcor says it has performance securities in place that provide financial protections in situations where Astaldi doesn't meet its obligations under the contract.

Nearly a week ago, Astaldi's Italian parent company filed for creditor protection "with reservation," allowing it to carry on operations.

In a press release issued late Wednesday, Astaldi stressed that it is not in bankruptcy, and the creditor protection action was aimed at "guaranteeing its customers the regular continuation of the works in all the construction sites where the group is operating, as well as at protecting the creditors and preserving the corporate assets."

