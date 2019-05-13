Consultants hired to help Muskrat Falls oversight committee didn't oversee much

The consulting company hired to help the provincial government's Muskrat Falls oversight committee accomplished so little, it wanted its name left off the reports.

That's according to emails tabled at the Muskrat Falls inquiry by co-counsel Barry Learmonth while EY Canada's Michael Kennedy testified.

EY was hired by the government's oversight committee to "open the books" on the Muskrat Falls project, but Kennedy said full transparency was never accomplished.

The company didn't review costs, schedule estimates or calculations, and the series of emails presented to the inquiry on Monday showed EY felt reports prepared by the committee had "little value" because they regurgitated Nalcor reports without its own analysis.

"So you didn't want to have your name associated with the reports, is that correct?" Learmonth asked.

"Yes, because we had done very little work other than reviewing a report, a draft report," Kennedy replied.

Road blocks from Nalcor, Astaldi

Aside from being retained to advise the oversight committee, EY was also hired by the Dwight Ball government to do a review of the entire Muskrat Falls project in 2015.

The promise was that it would ensure accountability, but Kennedy said that was never achieved.

I don't think we were ever given the full picture on Astaldi. - Michael Kennedy

The first interim report filed by EY in April 2016 gives a full disclaimer:

"In preparing this report, EY relied on information provided by its client and by Nalcor. EY has not audited, reviewed or otherwise attempted to verify the accuracy or completeness of such information."

Kennedy said his company often had problems with Nalcor — including occasions where executives would get up and walk out of meetings if they didn't like the questions being asked.

He said they also caused delays by not turning over information in a timely manner.

Inquiry co-counsel Barry Learmonth presented several emails by EY, showing their displeasure with a lack of information.

As for Astaldi, Kennedy said, information was even harder to come by.

"What I'm trying to say is that I don't think we were ever given the full picture on Astaldi."

Kennedy told the inquiry there was a change in attitude with Nalcor after former CEO Ed Martin left and was replaced by Stan Marshall.

