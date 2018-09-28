Skip to Main Content
Muskrat Falls contractor seeking protection from creditors: Reuters
Astaldi applied in a court in Rome following a delay in the sale of a bridge in Turkey, sending its shares to a record low.

CBC News ·
This is a recent aerial view of the Muskrat Falls project in central Labrador. The project is more than 90 per cent complete, with first power forecasted for late 2019. (Nalcor)

The principal contractor for the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project, Astaldi, has filed in an Italian court for protection from its creditors, Reuters reports.

The Friday filing in a court in Rome comes after a delay in the sale of a bridge in Turkey.

The Italian company hoped to sell the Third Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul in order to strengthen its cash holdings and reduce debt, which was $1.5 billion U.S. at the end of 2017.

Under Italian regulations the creditor protection filing allows Astaldi to continue operations.

CBC News reported Thursday that Astaldi Canada Inc. had failed to remit $7.8 million to benefit plans for unionized workers at the Muskrat Falls site in central Labrador and owed PAL Airlines $4.3 million for flight services.

Astaldi's stocks dropped to a record low on Friday, down more than 19 per cent.

