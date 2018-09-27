Lien claims Astaldi hasn't remitted $7.8M in pension, payments for Muskrat Falls workers

Astaldi Canada Inc. has deducted millions in pension, health, and other payments from the paycheques of unionized workers on the Muskrat Falls project, but hasn't remitted the cash to those benefit plans.

That's according to a mechanic's lien filed against Nalcor Energy on behalf of those workers.

The Resource Development Trades Council (RDTC) filed the initial claim for a $7.8-million lien on Aug. 30, and amended it this week.

"Astaldi Canada Inc. has failed or refused to make all required deductions and has failed to make all remittances and other benefit payments due and owing to the lien claimants for benefit funds, health and welfare funds, training funds, pension funds, and other funds," the claim says.

The RDTC slapped the lien on the Muskrat Falls site, Crown-owned Nalcor Energy, and a Nalcor subsidiary.

A $7.8-million lien has been filed against Nalcor Energy by the Resource Development Trades Council. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Trades council president John Leonard declined comment, through the council's lawyer.

But in a publicly-filed affidavit, Leonard said the $7.8 million is an estimate of the outstanding payments for the months of July and August 2018.

The RDTC is the umbrella organization that represents 16 unions at the Muskrat Falls site. Astaldi is the principal contractor.

Astaldi did not return phone messages left at the company's Labrador office on Wednesday afternoon, or emails sent to media contacts in Italy and the U.K., before deadline.

Meanwhile, Nalcor said in an emailed statement that it is aware of the lien claims, and is continuing to ensure that Astaldi "is paid in accordance with the requirements of the contract currently in place with them."

Nalcor added that it has performance securities — such as letters of credit and bonds — under the contract. It says that will provide financial protections if Astaldi doesn't meet its obligations under the contract.

Nalcor, Astaldi inked deal 2 years ago to finish project

Provincially-owned Nalcor Energy and the Italian firm Astaldi reached a deal nearly two years ago to finish work on the troubled Muskrat Falls megaproject.

The original contract with Astaldi was valued at $1.1 billion.

A bridge agreement in 2016 bumped that up by $150 million, before a final deal was reached adding nearly $600 million more to the contract.

The overall Muskrat Falls project is billions over budget, years behind schedule, and is the subject of an ongoing public inquiry into what went wrong.

In a recent report, Nalcor said construction was 93 per cent complete, as of the end of July.