Association for New Canadians recovers van stolen from lot

The Association for New Canadians has found a van stolen from its parking lot in St. John's earlier this week.

The black Dodge Grand Caravan was taken Monday, and several other vehicles belonging to the non-profit group were vandalized.

A 24-seat minibus was also taken from the lot but was later found damaged on Torbay Road.

The group says they were contacted Friday afternoon by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, who told them they'd recovered the minivan.

The ANC said the vehicle is damaged but fixable and will be sent for repairs along with the minibus.

The vehicles are crucial to the work the group does, helping immigrants and refugees adjust to life in Newfoundland and Labrador.

