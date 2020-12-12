Trial of former school principal accused of assaulting students winding down

A decision won't be made at provincial court in the assault trial of a former K-7 school principal until the new year.

Robin McGrath is accused of assaulting four students with special needs during the 2017-2018 school year.

Teachers and staff at the school testified saying McGrath stepped on a child's hand, doused another student with water until they vomited and dragged another from their car into the school. One student was said to have been lifted up and slammed down in a chair repeatedly — a claim McGrath's lawyers say was 'physically impossible.'

On Friday, lawyers involved in the case gave their closing submissions to the court.

Correction of child by force

A major issue throughout the trial has called into question how much force a principal can use to discipline a student.

Lawyer Tom Johnson said McGrath is protected by Section 43 of the Criminal Code, which states that every school teacher, parent or person standing in the place of a parent is justified in using force by way of correction toward a pupil or child, as the case may be, who is under his care, if the force does not exceed what is reasonable under the circumstances.

But Crown Prosecutor Shawn Patten argues that McGrath is not protected by Section 43, titled 'Correction of Child by Force,' saying he was an administrator at the school, and not a school teacher.

Patten said McGrath was not in a position to give formal directives to students, and wasn't permitted to touch them without consent.

Veteran lawyer Tom Johnson is one of two lawyers representing Robin McGrath at trial. Ian Patey is co-counsel on the defense team. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Johnson spent several hours in court on Friday undermining the credibility of the witnesses, saying they each had a reason to lie in an effort to take McGrath down.

One teacher had an ongoing dispute with McGrath about their duty schedule. Johnson described that person as a "gossip" and a "chronic complainer."

Another witness was described as being "irrational," because she believed McGrath discriminated against her, though, they said, there was no evidence to prove McGrath treated her any differently than anyone else.

A third witness was said to have developed hatred toward McGrath, because of his relationship — described as an affair — with another teacher.

Patten said each of these issues were brought forward by the defence as a distraction to the fact that McGrath went over the top in his efforts to discipline children.

Tainted evidence

McGrath's lawyers also questioned why it took his accusers so long to come forward, when there was plenty of opportunity to bring the alleged abuse to officials months earlier.

The defence team suggested there was collusion between the witnesses, and said their evidence had been tainted after they discussed the alleged assaults among each other.

But Patten rejected that idea, saying each of the stories, though similar, had inconsistencies.

He said the core details were firm, and since two witnesses worked for the school's administration, it only made sense for the others to speak to them with their concerns.

The trial is winding down, but there's still more to cover.

It will be called in court again on December 22.

