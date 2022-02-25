26-year-old man facing numerous charges after alleged assault in St. John's

A 26-year-old St. John's man is in custody following an alleged assault early Friday morning in the centre of the city, in what police say was an incident of intimate partner violence.

Around 4 a.m., according to a press release from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, officers responded to a report of an assault, arriving at an apartment complex where they found a woman with visible injuries. Officers determined an assault had occurred at another home, according to the release, and the woman was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police say a suspect was later arrested without incident at a home in Airport Heights. A 26-year-old man faces charges of choking, assault causing bodily harm, assault and uttering threats. He was held to appear in provincial court.