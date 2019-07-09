Reported fight at St. John's roundabout leads to arrest
A witness reported a 46-year-old driver assaulted another driver at the Blackmarsh Road roundabout.
A 46-year-old man has been charged with assault after an incident at the roundabout on Blackmarsh Road in St. John's on Monday.
A witness reported the male driver assaulted another driver at the roundabout during what the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are calling a "traffic incident."
Police found the man near Kenmount Road, arrested him and charged him with assault, the RNC said.
The man will appear in court at a later date.