Assault suspect sought after passenger hurt in car parked at intersection

Police in St. John's are looking for a young man believed to have assaulted a passenger in a car while it was stopped at an intersection on one of the busiest roads in St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the force received a call at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

A man who was a passenger in a vehicle parked at an intersection on Columbus Drive said he was assaulted by another man, who had gotten out of a nearby red Toyota sedan.

Police say the suspect, after assaulting the man, allegedly returned to the vehicle and left the area.

The man who was assaulted sustained injuries. Police said his life was not at risk.

Police say the man believed to be responsible for the assault is described as 5'6" to 5'8", of a slender build, and approximately 25 years old. He appeared to have light brown hair, with tattoos on his right arm that appeared black in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC.

