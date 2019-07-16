Fire destroys home, post office in Aspen Cove

A fire has razed a home, that doubles as a post office, in a small community on Newfoundland's northeast coast.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a building in Aspen Cove around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Steven Tulk, chief of Aspen Cove's volunteer fire department.

One person was inside the building at the time, said Tulk. He said there were no injuries, but the building was destroyed. Some nearby sheds were also damaged.

Tulk said it's too early too tell what caused the fire.

Aspen Cove is about 70 kilometres northeast of Gander in central Newfoundland.

Chief Steven Tulk said there are about 20 volunteers in his community fire department. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"House is pretty much a total loss," he said on Tuesday afternoon. "Right there, now, we're just beating down some hotspots that's there and I guess we'll continue for the most of the day at that."

There are no fire hydrants in the community, so the fire department has been pumping water from a nearby pond.

Tulk said there were around eight to 10 firefighters on the scene throughout the morning, and the community also got help from the nearby Musgrave Harbour fire department.

He said fires of this size are rare in the community.

"This usually don't happen very often, no. Once every blue moon," Tulk said.

