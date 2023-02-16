New leaders of FFAW and ASP pledge to work together for 2023 snow crab season

Two fisheries groups with a history of battles are setting aside their history to work together this snow crab season.

The Fish, Food & Allied Workers union and the Association of Seafood Producers have long butted heads over issues related to the fishing industry but say they're facing historic challenges this season and want to avoid any problems from the outset.

The groups will hold a news conference Thursday morning in St. John's, where they'll discuss plans for the 2023 season.

"In light of the challenges we are facing this year, we have agreed that our best approach is to collectively discuss the challenges the crab fishery is facing and to seek support from both levels of government to ensure that we have a successful crab fishery in 2023," said Paul Grant, the new chair of the seafood producers' board, in a press release ahead of the media availability.

His comments were echoed by Greg Pretty, the newly elected president of the FFAW.

"Working together to address issues like pricing, scheduling and trip limits prior the start of the fishery is the best route to protect fish harvesters and plant workers in Newfoundland and Labrador. With a commitment from stakeholders to abide by the Collective Bargaining Act this year and important strides towards increased transparency, this is currently the best option for our members to avoid a repeat of 2022."

Quotas were increased by 32 per cent for the 2022 season, and the season began with a record-high price of $7.60 per pound.

The seafood producers sounded the alarm in late May, saying the market went cold in the United States and they were suffering losses. Former ASP board chair Derek Butler said most of the crab they were processing was sitting in cold storage and they would have to limit production.

Both sides say they hope to avoid a repeat in 2023. They'll begin talks on Monday, with an agreement to look at several issues affecting the industry, both monetary and non-monetary.

