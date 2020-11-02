Creator of ASMR video 'flabbergasted' by support, hopes it brings joy to N.L. expats

Evan Mercer expected a short video he created for the social media app TikTok to bring a couple of laughs to people like him living away from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it has thousands of views, shares and comments from people who found the sound of a can of Pepsi being opened both hilarious and comforting.

The video was made in the ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) format, with the microphone turned up high and some up-close whispering.

Mercer said he's seen a couple of ASMR videos, designed to help people deal with their anxiety, and felt inspired to make one himself.

"It just flashed in my mind that I would love to hear a Newfoundlander do this, and also do it with things that would maybe make someone who was away feel like they were home if they were really longing for a little piece of Newfoundland," he said.

"I think it was a Friday night and I'm up in Montreal and everything's kinda shut down right now, so I was just kinda missing home, missing my friends and all that, and I just kind of got the idea that I think it was time for me to try and test my own ASMR skills and see if I couldn't bring a little taste of home to the people of TikTok."

He posted it on his account on Oct. 25, but it was when someone uploaded the video to Facebook meme page The Newfoundland Turnip that it started to blow up, gaining thousands of reactions, views and shares.

"The reaction has been absolutely overwhelming. I never predicted it.… I was just thinking, maybe a few people on the app would enjoy it, because we always do enjoy Newfoundland humour and Newfoundlanders love sharing Newfoundland humour with each other," he told CBC's Here & Now.

"And all of a sudden.… I just started getting messages from everyone in the world and it was blowing up, so I was completely flabbergasted, to be honest. It was just such a silly, spur-of-the-moment thing."

Originally from Shearstown, Mercer is attending the National Theatre School of Canada in Montreal, where the availability of some classic Newfoundland favourites is limited.

'As long as it's making people happy, I'd be glad to do another one,' says Evan Mercer of possible future ASMR videos for homesick Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. (CBC)

"There were some requests for things I didn't have access to, because believe me there would have been some Purity products or a can of Vienna sausages, but they're just not that common up in Montreal," said Mercer.

"I just thought of things that really reminded me of home: our love of Pepsi, a good cup of Tetley tea — that was my last tea bag I used."

The crack of the can of pop seemed to get the most comments.

"I'll be second fiddle to a can of Pepsi any day," Mercer said with a laugh.

There was also some classic scolding — "close the friggin' door, b'y, you're letting the millers in" — which Mercer said he heard often enough growing up.

"There's definitely a theme of nostalgia and sort of have your parents talking to you. I mean lots of people have that experience. Another one is, 'Close the door, you're not heatin' up all of Shearstown,'" he said.

"Like that familial comfort in being chastised by your own parents, I think a lot of Newfoundlanders have fond memories of getting a bit of a tongue-lashing from their parents."

Mercer said he didn't expect the huge reaction to his video, but is happy it seemed to bring comfort and laughter to people who needed it — even if he couldn't get all the props he was hoping for.

He had to run out to the corner store for Pepsi and a lottery scratch ticket, but really he was "looking for break-opens, but they don't have 'em up here."

And the positive response he's received means he might do it again.

"As long as it's making people happy, I'd be glad to do another one," he said.

