Breaking through: How sign language classes became 'a miracle' for this Newfoundland mom

It's after-hours at Stephenville Elementary, but the laughter coming from one classroom spills into the empty corridor like an overflowing bathtub.

Crammed inside an art room, 20 people from all walks of life — a cop, some seniors, two high school students — sit arranged in a horseshoe, devoting two hours of their Tuesday evening to learn American Sign Language, or ASL.

Lindsay Bird brings us a a doc about sign language in small, rural communities - where there often aren't many people who use it. That can lead to isolation for deaf, hearing impaired and other people.One man in Corner Brook knows that experience all too well. As David Kennedy faces a future where he won't be able to hear... he's taken it upon himself to change how people in his town communicate.And his efforts have gone further than he could ever imagine. 26:10

Among them, along the back wall of the class, one woman focuses intently on her finger position.

"To me, the class has just been — it's a miracle that it happened," said Jennifer Parsons.

A miracle, borne out of a desire to have what so many take for granted: the ability to communicate with her daughter.

David Kennedy shows the Stephenville class how to sign 'important.' (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Meet Hannah Parsons

Hannah Parsons is 10 years old. She's headstrong, loves sea creatures, and can take or leave Barbies.

She also has autism, and is primarily non-verbal.

"Living with a child on the spectrum is just a completely different ballgame," said Jennifer Parsons.

"For a child who's non-verbal — I mean, everything is a communication barrier; if they're sick, if they're hungry."

A breakthrough in that barrier came when Hannah was a toddler, and signed the word "star" after watching a Baby Einstein video. The first time she did so, her mother and father thought she was dancing.

Once they caught on that Hannah's movements were far more meaningful, they began signing back. The Parsons family has been signing the basics every day, ever since.

"It's really opened her up, and made her more confident. And us too, in communicating with her. Because a lot of times, we would both get frustrated, her not knowing how to tell us what she wanted," she said.

"When she's using her signs, she knows we understand what she wants or what she needs, or just what she's talking about."

Hannah Parsons, now 10, first started signing when she was three years old. (Submitted)

As the years have passed, it's been hard for Parsons and her husband Chris to keep their signing apace with Hannah's ever-growing communication needs. But there was never any option for organized classes; the only ones offered regularly in Newfoundland and Labrador were 700-odd kilometres out of reach, in St. John's.

That was, until Jennifer and Hannah took a shopping trip into Corner Brook one day, and unknowingly became the catalysts for a language shift on the west coast.

Catalyst for change

The mother and daughter had caught wind of a new toy store, Kinder Castle, in Corner Brook. Its owner, Lynn Drover, opened it in the spirit of creating an inclusive space that catered to children of all needs.

At Kinder Castle, wind-up robots share shelf space with weighted blankets. When the Parsons walked in, Drover attempted to sign to Hannah about toys, but her fingers had forgotten the few signs she had learned years ago.

"It was really, really upsetting to me," Drover recalled.

"After I went home that night, that little girl was still on my mind. And I went looking for someone to teach me sign language."

That someone was David Kennedy.

After a childhood accident left him with moderate hearing loss — which doctors warned would eventually degenerate to deafness — Kennedy moved away from his family in Irishtown to attend the Newfoundland School for the Deaf in St. John's, becoming fluent in ASL.

He returned to the west coast in 2001, and despite his hearing continuing to deteriorate, had never signed with anyone outside a small circle of deaf Corner Brookers. That changed in May, when, at Drover's urging and organizing, the two teamed up to offer a short course in basic ASL, held twice-weekly in the back of Kinder Castle.

David Kennedy leads the ASL class in Stephenville. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

'It means a lot'

Kennedy's first class came and went, and word spread of his services.

He and Drover refined the course into an entire tutoring school, and by the fall, Kennedy's teaching calendar was full: adult classes in Corner Brook on two weeknights, a children's class on Sundays, and — at Parsons' request — he trekked out to Stephenville every Tuesday for eight weeks.

"It means a lot to me," said Kennedy.

"It just shows there are people out there who care, the same as me, and want to spread this."

The surge in interest is apparent in the Stephenville class. Kennedy had to cap its numbers, and everyone who made the cut arrive on time, and linger afterwards, eager to add to their budding ASL vocabularies.

David Kennedy and Lynn Drover run the tutoring school, West Coast ASL. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

For Kennedy, he's planting the seeds of a larger signing community, and cutting down any fears he may have for his own future.

"If I ever do go deaf, I'm prepared for it. By doing these classes, it's making me feel more prepared," he said, adding he's "overwhelmed" by requests to teach classes from Port aux Basques to Deer Lake.

'A blessing'

Parsons says her Tuesday evenings are a testament to the best aspects of her tight-knit community.

"Sometimes in a small community, you feel there's not enough services. There's not enough places that you can take your child. But then on the other hand, you have this community mentality where everyone bonds together and sticks up for one another. To see stuff like this, it's nice," she said.

Post-class, Parsons passes her newly acquired signs on to her husband, Chris, and Hannah. And while parenting Hannah can still feel like "day and night" compared with typical children, Parsons says sign language has been a vital link to illuminating her daughter's inner life.

Jennifer Parsons shares the new signs she learns at ASL class with her family. (Submitted)

"To see your child be able to do something that comes so naturally to other children, it's like the lights have been turned on. It's wonderful," she said, adding she's already put her name in for Kennedy and Drover's plans to offer an advanced course.

"It's been a huge, huge blessing that they came into their lives."

