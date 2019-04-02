Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador·Video

Want to know how to preserve your personal treasures? Ask a conservator

We all have things we want to hold on to forever. But how do you keep your personal treasures from getting mouldy or faded — or from simply falling apart? Ask a conservator! In this video, three conservators from The Rooms share their top tips on how to protect your personal collection.

Professional conservators at The Rooms share tips on protecting the artifacts in your home

Zach Goudie · CBC News ·

Ask a Conservator: how to protect what’s priceless to you

10 hours ago
Duration 3:12
How do you keep your personal treasures from getting moldy, faded, or simply falling apart? Ask a conservator! In this video, three conservators from The Rooms share their top tips on how to protect your personal collection.

We all have things we want to hold on to forever: Nan's fur coat, Mom's family photo album, pictures your kids drew in kindergarten. But how do you keep your personal treasures from getting mouldy or faded — or from simply falling apart with age?

Ask a conservator!

"A conservator is somebody who's trained to extend the life of artifacts," said Lori vandenEnden, a conservation assistant at The Rooms. "Artifacts could be something in a museum, and it can also be things that you have in your own home."

On Thursday, The Rooms is holding an event called Ask A Conservator, during which you can get expert advice on how to care for just about anything in your collection.

So what kind of tips does a professional have for protecting your personal legacy? We asked three conservators to give us their top recommendation. Their responses covered handling heirlooms, preserving photographs and storing treasures of all kinds. Watch the video above to see how it's done.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Zach Goudie

Zach Goudie is a journalist and video producer with CBC in St. John's.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now