Want to know how to preserve your personal treasures? Ask a conservator
Professional conservators at The Rooms share tips on protecting the artifacts in your home
We all have things we want to hold on to forever: Nan's fur coat, Mom's family photo album, pictures your kids drew in kindergarten. But how do you keep your personal treasures from getting mouldy or faded — or from simply falling apart with age?
Ask a conservator!
"A conservator is somebody who's trained to extend the life of artifacts," said Lori vandenEnden, a conservation assistant at The Rooms. "Artifacts could be something in a museum, and it can also be things that you have in your own home."
On Thursday, The Rooms is holding an event called Ask A Conservator, during which you can get expert advice on how to care for just about anything in your collection.
So what kind of tips does a professional have for protecting your personal legacy? We asked three conservators to give us their top recommendation. Their responses covered handling heirlooms, preserving photographs and storing treasures of all kinds. Watch the video above to see how it's done.
