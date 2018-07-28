Meet the 11-year-old Labrador girl with a booming mobile ice cream business

Most 11-year-olds only dream of a deep freeze-tricycle contraption full of ice cream and popsicles, but Ashlee Adams of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is using precisely that to make her dreams come true.

She bought her so-called ice cream bike off another girl in the town and now business is booming.

Ashlee might have to stand on the trike's tire to reach the frozen treats, but that doesn't slow her down.

"A long time ago when I was really small, I always wanted an ice cream business," she told CBC's Bailey White.

Adams offers at least half a dozen treat options, and her entrepreneurial spirit has taken her to the regular hotspots, like the playground, baseball field, and her own neighbourhood.

"I go on hot days and some days like sorta cloudy, sorta sunny," Ashlee said.

So, does she make a lot of cash?

"Yes," but then starts giggling and won't say how much.

Her business, travel and philanthropic goals

Ashlee used to sell cupcakes by her house and thought it was fun, so she decided to branch out.

And she has very specific plans of what she wants to do with her money.

"I want to save up to go to Paris and to give some to the Janeway Hospital [in St. John's]."

Ashlee Adams has to dig deep to reach the frozen treats she sells to customers (and she gets a bit of help from the tire). (Bailey White/CBC)

The latter is a cause that's near and dear to her heart — literally.

"I was born in the Janeway, and I had a little something wrong with my heart. I had a hole in my heart, and they saved me and I wanted to give back," she explained.

Ashlee said there isn't one particular thing about selling ice cream that she enjoys — she loves everything about it.

And she has this savvy advice for anyone trying to make a go of it in the business world, no matter the business.

"Start off being confident, never be down on yourself. Never say, 'Aw, it's never going to work' ... Always say, 'I can do this, it's going to work.'"