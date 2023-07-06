Arts N.L. adds Indigenous outreach officer to help more Labrador artists access grants

Jamie Felsberg is Arts N.L.'s new Indigenous outreach officer. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Arts N.L. added a new position to its staff in Labrador that aims to encourage more Indigenous artists to apply for grant money.

Jamie Felsberg, Arts N.L.'s new Indigenous outreach officer, told CBC News there are many Indigenous artists and creators throughout the Big Land, but many of them don't apply for grants or are getting paid for their work.

"There's a big gap of Indigenous artists, specifically throughout the province, that are accessing funding. We're not seeing numbers like we want to see," Felsberg said Thursday.

"This position was created mainly for that, but also to help improve programming that's not really reflecting Indigenous artists.

Felsberg said his position is about helping the artists. He's been in the role for about two months and said many Indigenous artists who can apply for grants often don't realize they fit the bill as an artist.

"If you're making traditional clothing or traditional crafts, that's a way of life and has been for years," he said. "But now a lot more people are seeing that that's an art form. So you're an artist doing that."

Felsberg said there are other barriers that can keep Indigenous artists from applying from grants, like a lack of internet access in parts of Labrador or a lack of knowledge around the application process.

"A lot do find it difficult, or very intimidating," he said.

"You shouldn't include artists in the funding, you should reflect them in the funding. If you have a professional project grant, you shouldn't say 'OK, we need to make this more accessible to Indigenous artists,' you should be creating Indigenous arts funding, which we don't currently have.

Felsberg said breaking those barriers is a main priority and he's encouraging any artist in search of funding to step forward and speak with Arts N.L.

He said some artists don't know what's available until they search.

"Don't look at the programs and say 'I don't think I apply to that.' Call us and say, 'Hey, do you think I fit into this?"