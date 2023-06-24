Meet the winners of the Arts NL 38th Annual Arts Awards
First full-scale award ceremony in three years took place Friday night in Stephenville
The 38th Annual Arts Awards took place on Friday night, drawing artists and supporters of the arts from across the province for a night of recognition and celebration.
Over 300 people came from far and wide to take in the awards show at the Stephenville Arts and Culture Centre.
After three years of holding off on in-person awards ceremonies, the busy night was a welcome change to Melanie Martin, executive director of Arts NL.
"I'll never take it for granted again, that's for sure," she said. "That energy level and that enthusiasm that the crowd has for art and supporting the artists."
"It's a beautiful thing to get to do this all together again."
Musical performances from a wide range of artists from the Sherman Downey Band to guzheng artist Jing Xia were woven through the evening. The crowd was lively and excitable, and filled nearly every spot in the 435-seat theatre.
The award for Artist of the Year went to PerSIStence Theatre Company from St. John's. Founding member and former chair of the company Jean Graham was there to accept the award.
She remarked on the company's achievement as something of an unlikely success story.
"This company started as a bit of a dream. Oh yeah, a feminist theatre company, that's something that will really work," she said, adding that PerSIStence have always been steadfast in their business ethics with things like paying staff a living wage.
St. Michael's Print Shop was awarded as Patron of the Arts, with executive director Christeen Francis accepting the award.
Francis expressed her gratitude for the award, noting the added significance to the recognition as St. Michael's Print Shop approaches its 50th anniversary in 2024.
"Thanks to all our past, present and future members - without you, the print shop would not be possible," said Francis.
Anne Pickard-Vaandering took home the award for Arts in Education for her work in education and public programming at The Rooms. In an impassioned acceptance speech, she emphasized the importance of arts education as well as the need for inclusively and accessibility to the arts for all.
"I wish the words accessibility, diversity and inclusion were not necessary," she said. "I hope one day in the not too distant future, we will have built a world that appreciates and welcomes everyone."
Susan Sherk was recognized for the Hall of Honour Award. In her acceptance she called back to her longtime advocacy for the arts as a significant economic driver.
Not in attendance were two more winners who accepted their awards remotely.
St. John's comic strip artist Wallace Ryan was given the Artist Achievement award, and gave his acceptance speech in video format.
Inuk filmmaker Jessica Brown won the Emerging Artist Award, accepting her award remotely from Ontario.
James Grudić