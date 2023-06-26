Meet the winners of the 38th annual Arts N.L. awards

Arts NL holds annual awards gala Duration 1:45 The 38th annual Arts NL awards were held in Stephenville on Friday night to a sold out show, featuring musical acts from folk to beat boxing. Six awards were handed out.

The 38th annual Arts N.L. awards drew artists and supporters of the arts from across the province for a night of recognition and celebration — the first one since 2019.

More than 300 people took in the awards show Friday night at the Stephenville Arts and Culture Centre.

After three years of holding off on in-person awards ceremonies, the busy night was a welcome change to Melanie Martin, executive director of Arts N.L.

Melanie Martin, executive director of Arts N.L., was happy to see the awards show taking place in person once again. (James Grudić/CBC)

"I'll never take it for granted again, that's for sure," she said. "That energy level and that enthusiasm that the crowd has for art and supporting the artists."

"It's a beautiful thing to get to do this all together again."

The Sherman Downey Band performed to a lively crowd at the arts awards as one of many musical performance acts. (James Grudić/CBC)

Musical performances from a wide range of artists from the Sherman Downey Band to guzheng artist Jing Xia were woven through the evening. The crowd was lively and excitable, and filled nearly every spot in the 435-seat theatre.

Jing Xia performed a piece on her guzheng to an enchanted crowd. Xia won the award for Emerging Artist. (James Grudić/CBC)

The award for Artist of the Year went to PerSIStence Theatre Company of St. John's. Jean Graham, founding member and former chair of the company, was there to accept the award.

Jean Martin accepted the award for Artist of the Year on behalf of PerSIStence Theatre Company, of which she is a founding member. (James Grudić/CBC)

She said the company's achievement is something of an unlikely success story.

"This company started as a bit of a dream. 'Oh yeah, a feminist theatre company, that's something that will really work,'" she said, adding that PerSIStence has always been steadfast in its business ethics with things like paying staff a living wage.

St. Michael's Print Shop was awarded as Patron of the Arts, with executive director Christeen Francis accepting the award.

Francis expressed her gratitude for the award, noting the added significance to the recognition as St. Michael's Print Shop approaches its 50th anniversary in 2024.

Christeen Francis, right, executive director of St. Michael's Print Shop, accepted the award for Patron of the Arts on behalf of the shop. (James Grudić/CBC)

"Thanks to all our past, present and future members — without you, the print shop would not be possible," said Francis.

Anne Pickard-Vaandering took home the award for Arts in Education for her work in education and public programming at The Rooms. In an impassioned acceptance speech, she emphasized the importance of arts education as well as the need for inclusively and accessibility to the arts for all.

Anne Pickard-Vaandering took home the award for Arts in Education for her work as an educator at The Rooms provincial archives and museum in St. John's. (James Grudić/CBC)

"I wish the words 'accessibility,' 'diversity' and 'inclusion' were not necessary," she said. "I hope one day in the not too distant future we will have built a world that appreciates and welcomes everyone."

Susan Sherk was recognized for the Hall of Honour Award. In her acceptance she called back to her longtime advocacy for the arts as a significant economic driver.

Susan Sherk, right, was given the Hall of Honour Award. (James Grudić/CBC)

Two more winners accepted their awards remotely.

St. John's comic strip artist Wallace Ryan, who received the Artist Achievement award, gave his acceptance speech in video format.

Inuk filmmaker Jessica Brown won the Emerging Artist Award, accepting her award remotely from Ontario.

