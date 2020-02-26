Arts hub and family home in former Salvation Army Citadel: Repurposed, Ep. 3
It's a recording studio, a concert hall, a family home and the arts hub of Lewisporte. And, it's the former Salvation Army Citadel. Learn more about the new life of the building in Episode 3 of Repurposed, presented by video producer Mark Cumby.
Social Sharing
It's a recording studio, a concert hall, a family home and the arts hub of Lewisporte. And, it's the former Salvation Army Citadel. Learn more about the new life of the building in Episode 3 of Repurposed, presented by video producer Mark Cumby. 5:03