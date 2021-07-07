Why this St. John's artistic swimmer let go of her Olympic dream

A young St. John's artistic swimmer who was scheduled to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games has decided to retire after more than a year of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

In an interview with the St. John's Morning Show on Wednesday, Catherine Barrett explained why she feels she made the right decision, and what she's doing now.

"Really trying to focus on all the positives that my career had," Barrett said. "All the good things to come and all of the skills that I've gained from my career that I can absolutely use in many other areas of my life."

Although training for the Olympics during the pandemic was physically exhausting, Barrett says that the mental and emotional exhaustion that she experienced is what ultimately led to her decision to retire.

Training was put on hold in March 2020 when the Games were postponed due to COVID-19. Barrett wasn't able to restart full-time training until January 2021, and the shorter training period created even more pressure than usual to improve.

Team members had to be especially diligent about practicing social distancing, as there's no mask-wearing in the pool, Barrett points out.

Training for the Olympics is a famously grueling process, and athletes often rely on the support of friends and family. In order to keep her teammates safe, Barrett says she lived alone and wasn't able to have any contacts outside the pool, beyond speaking to friends and family over FaceTime.

"It was a very isolating experience," Barrett said.

In addition to the external pressure of the pandemic, Canada Artistic Swimming and the senior national team were also experiencing problems internally.

In October 2020, Canada Artistic Swimming shut down its Montreal training centre after athletes alleged that they were experiencing harassment and verbal abuse from coaching staff. In March 2021, head coach Gabor Szauder took a personal leave of absence pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing.

"Overall, the environment was tense for a lot of reasons outside of my control," Barrett said "It was just a very, very challenging time."

Just keep swimming

For Barrett, the final straw came when she learned that her experience in Tokyo would not be the adventure she had always dreamed of.

Many of the regular cultural experiences and social connections of past Games will not be allowed this year. Athletes will be required to isolate in bubbles at the Olympic village, and sign papers allowing officials to track their location using GPS, among other things.

"My heart kind of broke thinking about that Olympic dream that I'd had since I was a child," she said. "That experience of meeting people from different countries."

Barrett understands why safety precautions are so strict, but felt that participating in the Games would not be the right decision for her mental and emotional health. With support from her family, friends and teammates, she decided to retire and move back home to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Barrett is now becoming a swimming coach in St. John's, N.L. She's still supporting her team from the sidelines as they head to the Olympics. (Submitted by Catherine Barrett)

Barrett is continuing her journey with artistic swimming, but now, she's on a different path. She's becoming a swimming coach and says she's happy to be home.

"I love working with the kids in the community. I see so much passion for artistic swimming here," she said. "The coaches and staff in the area have really welcomed me back with open arms."

Barrett is still supporting her team as they prepare for the Olympics, but from the sidelines.

"I'm really just focused on sending all of the good energy that I can to my team that's training really, really hard," she said.

She also has some advice for other young people who find themselves feeling mentally or emotionally isolated due to the pandemic or other factors.

"Keep your support system close and don't hesitate to reach out to people," Barrett said. "Take advantage of everyone in your life that may be able to offer some reassurance and guidance during this extremely challenging and tumultuous time for us all."

