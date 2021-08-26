St. John's artist turns flowers into 'living paintings' with botanical ink
Painter Lindsay Alcock forages flower petals and berries to create unique art
Painters use many different materials to create their art — like oil, acrylics and watercolour — but St. John's artist Lindsay Alcock chooses plants and berries instead.
Alcock makes her own botanical inks for the paintings she creates under the name Old Trout Studio.
She sees it as experimenting with what nature has to offer.
"I'm looking at everything in a bit of a different way than I used to," said Alcock.
"This is my favourite place in the whole world, Newfoundland is. And so, you walk it, you hike it, you smell it."
She turns those sights and smells into inks that resemble watercolours through a process of boiling flower petals and berries and mixing them with a mordant, a substance used to enhance the colour.
Alcock started experimenting with the technique during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the began exploring St. John's on foot more often, and began to see her surroundings in a different light.
"It's kind of like seeing that something that you love and something that is so beautiful can also be beautiful in another way that we may not have thought about before," she said.
Despite the name, Alcock's botanical inks don't just come from plants.
"Even a rusty water from a little puddle can make a beautiful colour. Soot from a fire can make a beautiful colour," she said.
"Anywhere that I see colour, I'll just try it and see if it works, and sometimes it's a great success. Other times it's absolutely horrible and the whole thing goes in the garbage," she laughed.
The trick, Alcock said, is not to judge a book by its cover — petals will often turn a different colour when boiled out. A bright purple flower could appear green on paper.
While on her forays, Alcock rubs the petals in the palm of her hand or in a tissue to see how a petal might look once made into botanical ink.
'Just magical to watch'
The colour also depends on the mordant Alcock uses. Alum, which is also used for pickling and canning, acts "like fireworks" and brightens the colours.
"[It] usually gives you something completely different than you had before. It's just magical to watch," said Alcock.
When Alcock uses vinegar with rusty nails in it, the colours turn darker and "more earthy".
Then, Alcock adds some honey to make the ink thicker before her favourite part of the process begins — seeing how the flowers she picked look on paper.
"Watching the colours and how they react to the paper and how they react to each other when they mix or when they might touch a little bit and flow into one another, it's just fascinating," she said.
The paintings Alcock creates with her botanical ink are abstract. Sometimes they will show a landscape, other times animals or urban scenes, but they all have one thing in common — they transform with time.
"It will fade over time. It will change colour a little bit if it's in direct sunlight," she said.
"They're like living paintings."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?