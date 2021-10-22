This N.L. artist is on a mission to make people visible after dark
Anne Pickard-Vaandering designs high-visibility clothing to keep walkers safe
With the sun setting earlier and earlier as autumn heads toward winter, pedestrians need to be more visible to drivers — and artist Anne Pickard-Vaandering of St. John's put her creativity to use.
Last winter she started making reflective items to wear and carry.
"I walk to work … and I was having a really hard time negotiating the sidewalks and trying to be safe," said Pickard-Vaandering. When sidewalks aren't cleared of snow, she said, people are forced to walk in the road, so they need to be more visible.
She started making reflective armbands, and it grew from there.
"I just went into production and outfitted a whole lot of people last winter, and now I'm at it again."
Pickard-Vaandering's designs combine creativity, style and safety. "I'm using thunderbolts and arrows and a lot of hearts. Putting giant hearts on people's arms is definitely going to get you seen."
Listen to Anne Pickard-Vaandering talk about the way she marries art and safety in her reflective products.
