Codroy Valley outfitter says wind turbines will scare off moose and destroy his business

During hunting season, Art Ryan prepares his utility vehicles at his home in Doyles for the influx of hunters from North America and parts of Europe who will be visiting his outfitting business.

Ryan and his staff take customers on a three-hour trip through the woods to hunt moose at the top of the Anguille Mountains, on Newfoundland's west coast. His father started Mountain Top Outfitters in 1960, and Ryan has owned it for 23 years. He plans to pass the operation on to his son.

But he worries the business — and all the family history — will soon be gone.

"It's sickening, because that is a dream of mine: to keep it going," said Ryan.

He says World Energy GH2's plan to put up to 164 wind turbines at the top of the Anguille Mountains as part of a proposed wind energy project in the area will destroy his business's future.

"It's going to destroy the hunting business up there. There is no other choice," he said. "You cannot hunt around all those roads and windmills and expect there to be moose. The animals won't be there."

Ryan takes hunters to the top of the Anguille Mountains to his camp to hunt moose. All that will change if World Energy G2 puts hundreds of wind turbines across his hunting ground, he says. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

150 km of new roads

In the environmental impact statement submitted to provincial government, World Energy GH2 outlined two sites it has in mind for the project: the Port au Port Peninsula and on Crown land in the Anguille Mountains in the Codroy Valley.

Both wind farms would require a network of new and upgraded access roads to transport the project's equipment, including 150 kilometres of new roads in the Anguille Mountains. Ryan says the road construction will scare off all the moose.

Ryan holds a World Energy GH2 map indicating the location of all the wind turbines that could be erected at the top of the Anguille Mountains. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

"It's going to be like a road map of New York. Wildlife is not going to hang around that," he said.

"The right-of-way on each of those roads is wide. And then you got the clearing for each turbine, 300 metres by 100 metres, and that dotted all over the top of that hill. There is no way a moose is going to hang out there. It just doesn't make any sense."

WATCH / This longtime outfitter says the project's impacts are 'sickening': If the turbines come, the moose will go, outfitter says Duration 0:41 Art Ryan, owner of Mountaintop Outfitters in the Codroy Valley, says World Energy GH2's plans to install hundreds of wind turbines will destroy his moose-hunting business.

The project will use the wind turbines to create hydrogen that will be turned into ammonia. World Energy GH2, if the provincial government signs off on the project, will be producing hydrogen by the end of 2025 and ammonia in the first months of 2026 through its plant in Stephenville.

The company listed several areas with potential environmental changes if the project goes ahead like groundwater quantity, fish habitat, bird, bat and other wildlife habitat and mortality risk.

Moose will adapt — if they survive, says professor

Memorial University biology professor Shawn Leroux says the initial impact of road construction and wind turbine development will be the biggest issue for moose populations in the Codroy Valley.

Memorial University biology professor Shawn Leroux has studied moose and how they interact with disturbances in their environment for the past decade. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"If they are able to survive, which is the main thing, they can use that area. That is going to depend on how much habitat is left there. If we remove too much forest they have nowhere to come back to," said Leroux

The professor, who has spent the past decade studying moose and how they interact with disturbances in their environment, says hundreds of kilometres of new road will disrupt their habitats and provide more access for predators and other threats, including hunters.

But over time, he said, he believes the moose will adapt to the 180-metre-high wind turbines and the development will become normal for them.

"I would say after a couple of years the moose will become adapted to that development," he said. "I think their behaviour relative to the turbines will become normalized because it has been there for a while."

Company statement

Ryan said he doesn't believe there will be any moose left to hunt once the area is opened up. He's been talking with the company about it, he said, and he hopes they will change their mind and put the windmills somewhere else.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, the company said it's been in discussions with outfitters in and near the project to hear their concerns.

"We are doing everything we can to find reasonable solutions to any issues being raised," the statement read.

The company says it plans to implement a system system to address the effects on outfitters and their businesses in the proposed areas and take steps to avoid affecting the hunting season but didn't provide specifics on how the company would do that.

Ryan's outfitting company uses utility vehicles to access the top of the Anguille Mountains. (Mountain Top Outfitters)

World Energy GH2 says there may be circumstances where compensation would be awarded to some outfitters.

But Ryan is not interested in working with them at all.

"I'm not moving anyway. I wouldn't anyway. That's part of who we are. I will refuse to move. They may move me, they may take me out of there. They may crush me. But I am not going willingly."