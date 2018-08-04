Art classes build communications skills and community for newcomers

According to Fathima Shamila Iqbal, president of Multicultural Women’s Organization of NL, people from more than 65 different countries take part in their multiple activities. (David Gonzalez/CBC)

They came to St. John's from all around the world, but once a month these women gather together to learn, create and socialize through painting lessons.



The lessons are organized by the Multicultural Women's Organization of Newfoundland and Labrador, as part of the organization's goals of fostering community and contributing to the communication skills of immigrant, newcomer and refugee women in the province.

Shobhana Sariya, volunteer painting instructor at the Multicultural Women Organization of Newfoundland and Labrador, started sharing her talent just a few months ago.

"I really enjoy it. I improve myself when I am teaching," Sariya said.

Born in India, Shobhana moved to Newfoundland fourteen years ago. After years of looking for a place where she could volunteer her time and talent, she came across the Multicultural Women's Organization of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"I just love to help … I talked about my painting, and then they said, 'oh, come and teach!' And I said yes, sure, why not?"

Beyond the canvas

Michelle Debnath-Canning, project manager at the Multicultural Women's Organization, says that the benefits of these type of activities go beyond bringing home a pretty painting.



"One of the things we are trying to do is increase socialization for newcomers and immigrants," said Debnath-Canning.

"This empowers a lot of the women that come into this country."

Michelle Debnath-Canning, Project Manager at the Multicultural Women Organization, says that communications skills are a benefit from attending the organization's classes. (David Gonzalez/CBC)

For many newcomers, the language barrier is a significant challenge when they first move to the province.

"A lot of these women are coming from countries where English was not their first language, so they come here, they need to be empowered in some way," she said.

In addition to art classes the organization also offers cooking and conversation classes, as well as sightseeing events, to help develop communications skills.

"Once you establish communications skills you can help yourself, whether it comes for safety reasons, health reasons, future career options," she said.

These activities also offer health benefits because feeling connected to other people is essential, said Debnath-Canning.

"It also allows them to get out the house, it reduces isolation and improves their mental health and well being as well."

And the activities are not only open to newcomers to St. John's.

"We also encourage locals because when you have locals coming to this kind of events, it allows integration to happen," she said.

Skilled volunteers needed

Fathima Shamila Iqbal, president of Multicultural Women's Organization, mentions that people from more than sixty five countries take part in their activities.

Fathima Shamila Iqbal has been the president of the Multicultural Women’s Organization of Newfoundland and Labrador for four years now. (David Gonzalez/CBC)

"We are giving people a break. Some people come from away, and they are really sad staying inside their house," Shamila Iqbal said.

"They like this organization because they are meeting new people."

There are volunteer opportunities available for people in the community who want to volunteer their time and skills, she said.

"Whoever has talent, we would ask them to let us know."

