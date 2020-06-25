Natuashish man charged with arson, threatening hospital staff

A man has been charged with arson after he allegedly lit this part of Natuashish's Labrador-Grenfell Health clinic on fire. (Submitted by RCMP)

A Natuashish man is charged with arson after police say he lit a corner of the health clinic on fire and threatened hospital staff.

The RCMP responded to a call shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a corner of the Labrador-Grenfell Health clinic was on fire. It was extinguished by firefighters shortly after, according to police.

The man was arrested near the clinic, and police say he also threatened hospital workers and police.

He is charged with arson and uttering threats, and was remanded into custody until his next court appearance Friday.

The clinic, which is still open to the public for emergencies, sustained exterior and smoke damage.

