Arson charge laid after fire breaks out in Mount Pearl home

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has laid an arson charge in connection with a house fire in Mount Pearl. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a fire that broke out in a Mount Pearl suburb Saturday morning was deliberately set, and that a woman is heading to court on an arson charge.

Sgt. Jeff Thistle told CBC News that the 22-year-old will appear in court later Saturday.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, after the St. John's Regional Fire Department received a call around 2:30 a.m. that a fire had broken out at a home on McCarthy Crescent.

Platoon Chief Bob Hiscock said the fire started on a stove in the kitchen of the basement apartment.

He said the fire caused a fair amount of damage to the kitchen of the apartment. He added there was no damage to the upstairs area of the home or its exterior.

Crews extinguished the fire quickly and gave the all-clear about an hour later.

Police, meanwhile, were holding the scene on McCarthy Crescent.

