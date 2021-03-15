3 charged with manslaughter in Brandon Leftault homicide investigation

Three people have been arrested and charged in the homicide investigation following the death of Brandon Leftault, 20, in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's last year.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the three men — two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old — are all charged with manslaughter and robbery.

Leftault was rushed to hospital on the night of April 2, 2020, after police responded to a report of a stabbing in the Sunset Street area of the Goulds.

He died in hospital a short time later.

The three men were arrested Tuesday and released from custody on conditions. Police said in a release Wednesday they "do not perceive a risk to public safety relative to this investigation."

They are scheduled to appear in provincial court at a later date.

When asked why the three were not named in the media release, the RNC said because the accused were not held, the information will be sworn in at provincial court in the coming days. At that point police will know the date of first court appearance and provide that information, a spokesman said.

Police interviewed more than 50 people in April last year following Leftault's death, and in June said they had a suspect, but had not made any arrests.

Diane Leftault told CBC News in June that she was told her son had died after being stabbed in the leg. Having a background in health care, she assumed he was struck in an artery — something the chief medical examiner confirmed for her later.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador