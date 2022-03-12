Arrest made in Waterford Valley homicide

Sheldon Hibbs has been arrested by Calgary police in connection to the alleged murder of 68-year-old Michael King. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's Major Crime Unit says an arrest has been made in connection with a murder in the Waterford Valley area of St. John's last spring.

In a press release Saturday afternoon, police said Sheldon Hibbs was located in Calgary shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. Last month, the RNC laid a second-degree murder charge and issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for the 26-year-old Hibbs.

The RNC said they worked quickly with the Calgary Police to confirm Hibbs's identity, and he was then placed under arrest.

Hibbs will now be transported to St. John's under the RNC's supervision and will be held to appear before a judge on murder charges.

Police investigated part of this trail in Waterford Valley last May, after discovering Michael King's body. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Last May, police responded to a Waterford Valley walking trail, where 68-year-old Michael King's body had been found. The RNC worked with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine that King's death was a murder.

In February, the RNC appealed to the public to help find Hibbs, who was at large at the time. Police said King and Hibbs were known to each other.

