Arrest made in break and enter that resulted in police review

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an arrest has been made in a St. John's break and enter that resulted in a complaint and internal review of the police investigation.

Police say a search warrant was executed at a home in the east end of St. John's at around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A 30-year-old man was found inside the home and was arrested and stolen property was recovered by police.

The man was charged with possession of stolen property, trafficking in stolen property and multiple breaches of court orders.

A complaint was filed with the RNC about the handling of the police investigation after Sarah and Drew Brown's home was broken into in the early hours of Jan 1.

The Browns said they found their own stolen items through an online ad, responded to the ad, went to the house and secretly recorded video of a man with items matching what was stolen from them and alerted the RNC.

But police didn't put an officer on the house overnight, and therefore couldn't be sure that the items weren't removed from the property.

"My wife basically cracked the case," Drew Brown said Thursday. "We know exactly where the guy is, we know where our stuff is."

The accused was held to appear in court.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador