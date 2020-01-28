Military pulls out of St. John's as storm cleanup winds down
More than 400 soldiers and reservists swarmed city to help
The Canadian Forces is wrapping up in Newfoundland after eight days of helping the eastern portion of the province dig out following a record-breaking snow storm.
The premier and other provincial officials extended their gratitude in a news release Tuesday morning, stating that Joint Task Force Atlantic members, armed with shovels and snowblowers, completed more than 900 tasks in their time on the island.
Those assignments ranged from shovelling out houses to escorting emergency vehicles. Premier Dwight Ball noted in the release that military aid significantly sped up cleanup efforts.
The JTFA set up an emergency operations centre in St. John's last Monday to handle the incoming requests for assistance, sending out more than 400 soldiers and reservists to call on vulnerable residents stuck inside their homes.
Reports of members lending an impromptu hand with snow clearing while waiting for those assignments were common online.
People are also thanking responders on social media for the aid over the last week and posting photographs of food and gifts on offer.
In Tuesday's release, Rear Admiral Craig Baines thanked Newfoundland residents for their hospitality.
Our troops have redeployed to New Brunswick after providing assistance to the province of Newfoundland following an unprecedented snow storm. We are proud of the hard and continuous work of <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadianForces?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadianForces</a> during this <a href="https://twitter.com/CFOperations?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFOperations</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPLENTUS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPLENTUS</a> <a href="https://t.co/uo9HH1ncou">pic.twitter.com/uo9HH1ncou</a>—@JTFA_FOIA
