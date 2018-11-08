Armistice 100 exhibit in Mount Pearl features N.L. military artifacts from WWI

An exhibit that features stories of the Newfoundland Royal Naval Reserve and HMS Briton following the end of Great War is now open in Mount Pearl.

The Admiralty House Communication Museum's Armistice 100 exhibition features artifacts from the First World War; some of which were collected from battlefields in Europe.

"It's an idea we've had for a couple of months now," museum manager Sarah Wade said.

"It's been a very busy few weeks for our very small museum, and we are very grateful for all of our volunteers that came together to get this on display."

The artifacts, including multiple German war helmets and communications equipment, belong to a private collector and are on loan from John Williams, a retired doctor and board member at Admiralty House. It's the first time they've been made available to be viewed by the public.

"We are just so grateful to be able to have these items on display," Wade said. and

"I think that it's important to just take a moment and look at these items. It's just so sad that these material possessions were able to come home but some men weren't."

“Armistice 100” exhibit opens in Mount Pearl 2:07

The exhibition also displays the artwork of Darlene Redmond, who incorporated the artifacts into her battlefield paintings.

"As you walk through and look at the five original paintings that we have, you'll see the items that had inspired her paintings," said Wad.

Admiralty House will have a few workshops in the coming weeks, and the Armistice 100 exhibit runs until Nov. 30.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador