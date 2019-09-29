Wanted armed robbery suspect arrested in Grand Falls-Windsor

Police in Grand Falls-Windsor say a dangerous armed robbery suspect who was the subject of a police search has been arrested.

Ian Williams, 27, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Saturday without incident at a lodge on the Buchans Highway, according to a statement released by the RCMP.

The statement said Williams is set to appear in court Sunday on charges of robbery, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest, two charges of assault with a weapon and two charges of breach of a court order.

Williams was wanted in connection with two armed robberies on the evening of Sept. 22 at Bride's Snack Bar on Lincoln Street and the Kwik Mart on Bond Street.

The RCMP said two arrests were made in relation to those robberies and the two men arrested appeared in provincial court in Grand Falls-Windsor on Wednesday.

Williams, from Bishop's Falls, was the third suspect in the robberies.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP thanked the public for their assistance and patience as the search for Williams unfolded.

