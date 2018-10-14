Skip to Main Content
Armed robber dashes from convenience store with cash, lotto tickets

Armed robber dashes from convenience store with cash, lotto tickets

RNC officers were called to a St. John's convenience store at 11 p.m. Saturday.

It's not known what type of weapon was used in robbery

CBC News ·
The RNC continues to investigate an armed robbery in the west end of St. John's. (CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating an armed robbery in St. John's.

RNC officers responded to a report at 11 p.m. Saturday, of a robbery at a convenience store in the city's west end.

A lone male with a weapon robbed the store and then fled the scene.

Police said he left with an undisclosed amount of cash and lotto tickets.

It's not known what type of weapon was used in the robbery.

Anyone with information can contact the RNC or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us