Skip to Main Content
Masked suspect with firearm sought in Labrador City armed robbery investigation
New

Masked suspect with firearm sought in Labrador City armed robbery investigation

Police are looking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Labrador City.

The man made away with undisclosed amounts of cash Saturday night, RNC says

CBC News ·
Police are looking to identify this man, who allegedly held up Lakeside Convenience in Labrador City on Saturday night. (Lakeside Convenience/Facebook)

Police are looking for the public's help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Labrador City.

At around 9 p.m. on Nov. 10, a masked man with a firearm entered Lakeside Convenience, police said.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows the man pointing his weapon at the cashier and instructing them to remove cash from the store's registers.

The RNC supplied this image of the suspect. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the man is between around five feet nine inches, and was wearing a dark plaid jacket, a black mask, and black gloves at the time of the robbery. He is said to have a "deep voice."

Police are looking to identify a masked man who held up Lakeside Convenience on Saturday evening. 0:43

On Monday, Lakeside Convenience issued a plea on Facebook asking people to look at the video and "help us find the person that threatened the lives of our employees."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the RNC detachment in Labrador City.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|