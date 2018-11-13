Masked suspect with firearm sought in Labrador City armed robbery investigation

Police are looking for the public's help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Labrador City.

At around 9 p.m. on Nov. 10, a masked man with a firearm entered Lakeside Convenience, police said.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows the man pointing his weapon at the cashier and instructing them to remove cash from the store's registers.

The RNC supplied this image of the suspect. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the man is between around five feet nine inches, and was wearing a dark plaid jacket, a black mask, and black gloves at the time of the robbery. He is said to have a "deep voice."

Police are looking to identify a masked man who held up Lakeside Convenience on Saturday evening. 0:43

On Monday, Lakeside Convenience issued a plea on Facebook asking people to look at the video and "help us find the person that threatened the lives of our employees."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the RNC detachment in Labrador City.

