Picture released of suspect in armed robbery at Avondale store
Man wearing black toque and orange 'high-visibility' jacket went into Flynn's, demanding cash
Police are requesting the public's assistance to find out who was behind an armed robbery in Avondale Friday evening.
Holyrood RCMP received a report around 5:45 p.m. about a hold-up at Flynn's Store in the community.
A man wearing a black toque and an orange "high-visibility" jacket went into the store, carrying what appeared to be a firearm, and then demanded money, according to a release sent Friday evening by Holyrood RCMP.
Investigation revealed that a getaway vehicle was used in the robbery.
Police said the suspect entered the passenger side of an older model, dark-coloured Ford F-150 truck, police said. The truck is an extended cab with a tonneau cover.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers or the Holyrood RCMP detachment.