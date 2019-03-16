Picture released of suspect in armed robbery at Avondale store

Police are requesting the public's assistance to find out who was behind an armed robbery in Avondale Friday evening.

Holyrood RCMP received a report around 5:45 p.m. about a hold-up at Flynn's Store in the community.

A man wearing a black toque and an orange "high-visibility" jacket went into the store, carrying what appeared to be a firearm, and then demanded money, according to a release sent Friday evening by Holyrood RCMP.

RCMP say a male suspect left Flynn's store in Avondale in this vehicle: a dark-coloured, older-model Ford F-150 extended cab truck with tonneau cover. (RCMP)

Investigation revealed that a getaway vehicle was used in the robbery.

Police said the suspect entered the passenger side of an older model, dark-coloured Ford F-150 truck, police said. The truck is an extended cab with a tonneau cover.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers or the Holyrood RCMP detachment.

