New
Police investigating St. John's east end armed robbery
RNC received a call about a robbery at a St. John's business just before 10 p.m. Thursday.
Call received about robbery at St. John's business just before 10 p.m. Thursday
Police in St. John's are investigating an armed robbery at an east-end business Thursday night.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary patrol and police dog units responded to the reported robbery just before 10 p.m.
Police searched but did not locate the lone male suspect, who left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Nobody was injured in the robbery.
The police investigation is continuing with the criminal investigation unit.