Skip to Main Content
Police investigating St. John's east end armed robbery
New

Police investigating St. John's east end armed robbery

RNC received a call about a robbery at a St. John's business just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Call received about robbery at St. John's business just before 10 p.m. Thursday

CBC News ·
RNC investigating an armed robbery in east end St. John's Thursday night.

Police in St. John's are investigating an armed robbery at an east-end business Thursday night. 

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary patrol and police dog units responded to the reported robbery just before 10 p.m.

Police searched but did not locate the lone male suspect, who left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Nobody was injured in the robbery.

The police investigation is continuing with the criminal investigation unit.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us