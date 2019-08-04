Armed robbery in broad daylight in downtown St. John's

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating an armed robbery that took place in broad daylight this weekend in St. John's.

At 3:42 p.m. Saturday, RNC officers were called to a convenience store in the downtown area of the city, where a witness reported that a male suspect wearing a grey hoodie and light-coloured jogging pants had entered the store, brandishing a weapon.

Police said the suspect, who had his face covered, demanded cash and cigarettes and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and product.

The RNC said the witness further described the suspect as tall and thin.

It's not known what type of weapon was used in the robbery.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador