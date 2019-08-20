Armed robbery at CIBC in Avalon Mall

A suspect wearing a neon orange hat and wielding a firearm is being sought after an armed robbery at a bank in the Avalon Mall in St. John's this morning.

The male suspect, described as being about six feet tall and wearing a brown and green shirt, entered the CIBC on the mall's lower level around 11 a.m. with a firearm and demanded cash.

He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers remain at the scene outside the mall entrance at the Starbucks.

Police remain at the entrance to the Avalon Mall in St. John's at the Starbucks and CIBC, where there was an armed robbery Tuesday morning. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

The CIBC remains closed, while staff speak with police.

The rest of the Avalon Mall remains open.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

⚠️Armed Robbery⚠️ This man fled on foot from the area of the Avalon Mall with an undisclosed amount of cash. There was nobody harmed. If you have seen this man please contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers. RNC File # 2019-46732. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlcrime?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlcrime</a> <a href="https://t.co/elmVFQyqy8">pic.twitter.com/elmVFQyqy8</a> —@RNC_PoliceNL

