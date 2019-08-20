Skip to Main Content
Armed robbery at CIBC in Avalon Mall
A man wearing a neon orange hat and wielding a firearm demanded cash before fleeing on foot around 11 a.m. Tuesday, the RNC says.

This is the suspect being sought by police in an armed robbery at the CIBC bank in the Avalon Mall on Tuesday. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary/Twitter)

A suspect wearing a neon orange hat and wielding a firearm is being sought after an armed robbery at a bank in the Avalon Mall in St. John's this morning.

The male suspect, described as being about six feet tall and wearing a brown and green shirt, entered the CIBC on the mall's lower level around 11 a.m. with a firearm and demanded cash.

He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers remain at the scene outside the mall entrance at the Starbucks.

Police remain at the entrance to the Avalon Mall in St. John's at the Starbucks and CIBC, where there was an armed robbery Tuesday morning. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

The CIBC remains closed, while staff speak with police.

The rest of the Avalon Mall remains open.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

