Suspect arrested after 2 armed robberies in 4.5 hours

A man has been arrested following back-to-back armed robberies in St. John's on Monday night.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were first called to a convenience store around 7 p.m.

Officers were told the man showed a weapon and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police did not specify what kind of weapon was used.

The RNC was later called around 11:30 p.m. to another report of an armed robbery, this time at a grocery store, where again a suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The area was blocked off by police and a K9 unit. A short time later, a 29-year-old man was found and arrested.

Police say he is charged in both robberies and was held overnight to appear in provincial court on Tuesday.

Those charges include armed robbery, assault with a weapon, disguise with intent, uttering threats, resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, theft and breaches of court orders.

Meanwhile, another man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store earlier on Monday.

Police were called to the business around 9:15 a.m.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene after a "brief interaction with the clerk," the RNC said.

A 24-year-old man was identified and later arrested. He is facing charges of armed robbery, theft, possession of property obtained by crime and breaches of a recognizance.

