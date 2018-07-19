2 armed robberies at east end St. John's businesses under investigation

Police responded to two armed robberies Wednesday night in the east end of St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to a business on Torbay Road around 9:50 p.m.

A police dog unit was brought in to help find the suspect in that incident.

Just ten minutes later, officers responded to another armed robbery at a separate business on Logy Bay Road.

Police say a weapon was used in both robberies but aren't releasing any further details.

Suspects are still at large and the RNC is investigating both crimes.

There's no word from police if the two incidents are connected.

