Look up, way up! Fighter jets running training exercises at 5 Wing Goose Bay

CF-188 Hornets will be running training exercises until July 13 at 5 Wing Goose Bay. (Combat Camera/Department of National Defence)

Keep an eye on the sky if you're in central Labrador this week.

The Canadian Armed Forces advises of training exercises at 5 Wing Goose Bay's target practice area, beginning Tuesday.

CF-188 Hornets will be dropping Practice Precision Guide Munitions (PGM) and self-defence chaff and flares within the practice area. Practice PGM's are non-explosive bombs that allow air crews to practice dropping munitions in a real-life simulation.

The exercises will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at an area located just over 100 kilometres south of Goose Bay.

There is no road access to the area — but it is outlined by a continuous cut line and posted signs at regular intervals to keep non-authorized people from entering the area.

After the exercise is concluded, the Canadian Armed Forces asks the public to avoid handling any materials they may find in the area and to report its location immediately to Wing Operations at (709) 896-6900, ext. 7332.

