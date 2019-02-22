RNC searching for C.B.S. bank robber

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is looking for a man who allegedly robbed the TD Canada Trust branch in Conception Bay South Thursday morning.

Police say around 11 a.m., a man wielding a knife demanded money from staff, and then left the scene on foot.

No one was injured in the robbery.

He's described as 25 to 30 years old, tall and skinny, and was wearing a white jacket and pants, a red had, and had his face covered.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

