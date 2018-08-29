'Armed and dangerous' suspect in St. John's armed robbery charged

A man who was considered "armed and dangerous" and was being sought by police has been arrested.

According to court documents, Scott Wheeler, 41, has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon — a gun — for a dangerous purpose and multiple breaches of an undertaking.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary allege Wheeler went into the Ultramar on Logy Bay Road around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night, carrying a firearm.

He's charged with robbing the business and getting away with cash, but police did not disclose the amount.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary warned the public Wednesday about Wheeler, who they said was being considered armed and dangerous.

People were being advised to not approach Wheeler if he was spotted.

