St. John's man wows with arm wrestling win at 'fierce' national championships

A St. John's man is the first Newfoundlander to win the Canadian Arm Wrestling Championships.

But Peter Dalton only has bragging rights for being the best in the left arm competition — he earned a silver medal for his efforts with his right arm in the event held in Laval, Quebec last weekend.

"It was a fierce competition," he told CBC's Here & Now Tuesday.

Peter Dalton earned a gold medal, and the highest step on the podium, at the event in Laval, Quebec.

Dalton said his dominance at the competition — which had a total of 400 participants in different weight classes — took other competitors by surprise.

"[They were] very surprised actually. They came up to me afterwards and said, 'Do you know you beat the 10-time Canadian champion?'" he recounted.

"I guess it was better that I didn't know," he joked.

Brains and brawn

Dalton has now qualified for the world championships, but he's still taking in his recent win before committing to that event.

He credits his strength to everyday work, starting with fishing when he was younger.

"I'm a carpenter by trade so, with that I'm always using my hands and I got strong along the way, I guess it's with genetics and just the love of the sport," Dalton said.

Peter Dalton shows off his medals from the Canadian Arm Wrestling Championships. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Mental toughness is crucial, too.

"You got to have it in your mindset that you're going to win ... you just gotta get psyched up mentally and the rest will flow," he said.

Dalton is also setting his sights on making arm wrestling a more common activity in this province.

"It's actually very popular in the rest of Canada. So somewhere down the line, Newfoundland got left out so I'm going to try and bring it back," he said.