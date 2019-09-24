Brief construction work stoppage in Argentia as labour tension simmers

There was a brief work stoppage at a massive oil-related construction project in Placentia Bay overnight Tuesday as union workers and their employer spar over money.

Husky Energy confirmed the work stoppage in an email message to CBC News, but directed questions to the consortium — SNC-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon General Partnership, or SDP — that is building the concrete gravity structure for the West White Rose extension project at Argentia.

"There was a brief work stoppage last night. It was quickly resolved and work is continuing today as per normal," the Husky statement reads.

A spokesperson for SDP, meanwhile, said in a statement that the work stoppage was related to "some confusion around a recently awarded additional retroactive overtime payment for qualifying workforce personnel. The matter was resolved and work continued as normal for the remainder of the shift."

The statement went on to say it's not uncommon to have labour issues with such a large workforce.

"We have not experienced any major labour issues that would compromise the project and are currently completing our final slip form operation for the year. In fact, we had originally planned to complete only three of these in 2019; however, due to the excellent progress this year, we are actually going to complete all four outer quadrant slip forms.

"Operations are progressing well as per our plans, to complete the CGS in line with the overall project schedule."

A concrete gravity structure is under construction in Placentia Bay for the White Rose oil field in offshore Newfoundland. (Husky Energy)

CBC News has also asked for comment from Local 1208 of the labourers union, which represents a majority of the roughly 2,000 workers employed at the site.

Sources say the workers are owed several million dollars in back pay related to a controversial change to the shift rotation, and that the company has missed several deadlines to pay the money.

SNC-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon was awarded the contract by Husky and its partners to build the massive structure. The company also manages the site and workforce.

